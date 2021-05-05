Great-grandmother attacked inside her Oklahoma City home over $15, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman faces felony charges after allegedly attacking a woman and ripping hair from her head.

“The woman had cuts and bruises and marks on her that would indicate she was indeed the victim of an assault,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The 74-year-old grandmother declined to go on camera but did say she was in disbelief.

Candace Painter

According to the Oklahoma Police Department, Candace Painter, 37, showed up at the victim’s home near Southeast 44th and Santa Fe on Monday. Authorities said Painter was looking for the victim’s grandson and demanding $15.

When the grandmother refused to let her inside, police say Painter went on the attack. She pushed the victim to the ground, ripped out her hair and left her with cuts and bruises, according to police.

The victim’s grandson called 911 and told police his grandmother had been beaten up.

“She was in a very vulnerable position,” said Knight. “The suspect was in her 30s. This woman was in her middle 70s.”

Thankfully, the grandmother is expected to be okay. As for the suspect, she faces multiple charges, including battery and assault.