OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Backpacks and school supplies will be given away during the Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Viva Oklahoma Hispanic Chamber Expo.

The expo, now in its 21st year, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in the Centennial Building.

Over 100 vendors – nonprofits, colleges, corporations and hospitals – will be on hand, displaying their products or services to the Latino community, according to a Chamber news release.

“Back to School” is the theme of this year’s expo, and many of the vendors will be giving away backpacks and school supplies, the news release states.

A children’s area will give away free books to kids.

The expo will also feature on-stage entertainment and workshops on an array of subjects, including immigration and college information.

A bilingual job fair will be part of the expo with companies looking for bilingual employees.

A health area will be set up with free blood pressure and glucose testing.

The expo will also feature a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting with dignitaries on stage.