OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group is working to keep downtown Oklahoma City beautiful.

Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership has launched the ‘Green Team,’ a new program that improves public spaces for visitors and locals in the downtown area.

The program launched on March 1 and has already worked to provide supplemental cleaning and safety services within the six downtown districts of the Downtown Business Improvement District.

Volunteers remove trash and litter, vacuum streets, and power wash graffiti.

Organizers say the team members not only perform vital services to keep downtown clean, but they provide a sense of safety for visitors.

“We’ve received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from downtown businesses and property owners regarding the Green Team,” said Jane Jenkins, President and CEO of Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. “There have been significant efficiencies in response time and visibility with the Green Team and we’re looking forward to compiling more data and identifying trends so that we can tailor and expand the program’s services as downtown continues to grow.”

In the first two months, the Green Team swept 1,660 blocks of curbline, emptied 1,330 trash bags, and removed 981 instances of graffiti.

The Green Team also includes a full-time Homeless Outreach Specialist who manages social service outreach and referrals for people on the streets who are in need of mental or physical health services.

The public can request services or report issues to the Green Team at (405) 240-1944.