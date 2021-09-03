Green Wave of hospitality comes to University of Oklahoma after Tulane game relocated following Hurricane Ida

Tulane's Green Wave spray painted onto OU's Owen Field

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma Sooners were set to take on the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, Sept. 4, in New Orleans, but Hurricane Ida forced the game to move to Norman.

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

Now, OU is showing a bit of the Oklahoma Standard to the university and its students impacted by Mother Nature’s wrath.

The Sooners will kickoff the season against Tulane University at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

University officials strongly encourage people who attend the events to wear face masks indoors, especially in high-density settings. Officials recommend that anyone who participates in an event on OU property be vaccinated first.

Go to ou.edu/together for more information on OU’s COVID-19 protocols.

