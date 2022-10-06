TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The site of the worst race massacre in the United States is now listed as a historic place.

The Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma was once called “Black Wall Street,” a 35-block radius in the segregated community that was thriving with hundreds of businesses.

3rd June 1921: injured and wounded men are being taken to hospital by National guardsmen after racially motivated riots, also known as the “Tulsa Race Massacre”, during which a mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

But, on May 31 through June 1, 1921, the entire area was burned down as a white mob attacked the community after a Black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

White residents burned down homes and businesses, killing hundreds of Black residents and injuring 800 others.

Despite it being one of the worst instances of racial violence in the United States, the massacre was mostly swept under the rug.

‘Worst disaster in Oklahoma history’ how the Oklahoma City bombing shined a light on the Tulsa Race Massacre (Photo: OSU-Tulsa)

Although the Tulsa Race Massacre occurred 100 years ago, the community never fully recovered.

Businesses were never able to rebuild, and innocent families were not compensated for the losses caused by the mob.

Although there are estimates regarding the casualties that occurred during the attack, officials have been working for more than a year to find all of the victims.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office announced that Greenwood Historic District has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Organizers say the district represents major property types and architectural styles during the early and mid-20th century.

“The district is locally significant for its development as a self-contained, city-within-a-city due to Tulsa’s strict segregationist policies that excluded African Americans from white businesses, neighborhoods and schools during the early and mid-20th century,” the State Historic Preservation Office said in a release.

Being listed on the National Register of Historic Places is a designation that provides recognition and limited protection.