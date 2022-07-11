TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Visitors to a new garden will be able to enjoy peace and tranquility while also learning about a tragic time in history.

Tracy and LeRoy Gibbs, descendants of a Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, have built and organized the Tulsa Greenwood Reflection Garden.

The garden was unveiled during a special ceremony this weekend.

The creators say they organized the garden as a quiet place for Tulsans to unwind, reflect, and spark intellectual dialogue.

The garden also features a QR code to interviews with 1921 Tulsa Massacre survivors.

To honor those who died during the Tulsa Race Massacre, the TYPROS Foundation granted the project $20,000 in 2021.