UPDATE: U.S. 283 in Greer County has been reopened.

Original Story

GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A stretch of highway in Greer County is closed due to a house fire.

Old U.S. 283 is closed a half-mile west of the Old U.S. 283 and Oklahoma 44 intersection, five miles north of Blair, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The highway closed at 1:34 p.m. Monday.

No further details were provided.