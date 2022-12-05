OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Detention Center Jail Administrator and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Williams has resigned from his position with the Criminal Justice Authority (Jail Trust).

The Oklahoma County Jail Trust appointed Greg Williams in Nov. 2019, months before the trust took over operations at the jail.

Williams, a 30-year veteran of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, was hired to help the Jail Trust improve the contentious jail following decades of troubles for the detention center.

However, a group of about 30 clergy, community activists and advocates called for his resignation in late October, saying the plague of problems has continued under his leadership.

“We waited to see the death decline. We waited to see horror stories of the jail dissipate. We waited to see the direction change [but] we see right now that it is not happened,” said Pastor John A. Reed, Jr. “Mr. Williams is incapable of righting the ship.”

The Jail Trust met in early November to discuss Williams’ employment status, but ultimately decided to take no action.

The measure to vote on retaining or firing Williams was introduced by Pastor Derrick Scobey, one of the newest Jail Trust members, but was never considered during the meeting before they adjourned; rather, no one else on the board seconded the measure, which would have allowed the committee to move forward with a vote.

Another trustee, Adam Luck made a motion to do an annual review of William’s performance at the next meeting for the Jail Trust. It was passed and was set to be discussed at the December meeting.

Since that time, Greg Williams confirmed to KFOR he’s submitted a letter of resignation to the Board.

The trustees say they have accepted his resignation.

Williams’ last day is set for January 19.