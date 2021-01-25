Grief center moves to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for many people, but it has been especially hard on people suffering from grief.

As a result of a growing demand for grief-related support services, a grief center in central Oklahoma has moved all of its operations to Oklahoma City.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families is the only grief center in central Oklahoma that offers free grief support services to children and families.

Now, Calm Waters has moved all of its operations to 501 N. Walker, Suite 140 in Oklahoma City.

“Calm Waters is proud to be a new member of the downtown Oklahoma City community, providing a more spacious and centrally located office for the thousands of children, teens and adults we serve each year,” said Erin Engelke, Executive Director of Calm Waters.



Calm Waters’ new location features 12 individual counseling and group therapy rooms, a welcoming waiting/entry area, and a large community room with a kitchen that serves as both a program and event space.