OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A grief center in Oklahoma City is hosting an art show and auction to help families who have experienced loss.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families is hosting Resilience: An Art Show & Auction on Saturday, June 25 at the center, located at 501 N. Walker, Suite 140, in Oklahoma City.

The gallery event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Entry, along with drinks and appetizers, is free to the public.

“Art has such a beautiful way of communicating healing and hope, especially after loss,” said Erin Engelke, Calm Waters Executive Director. “We are grateful for the support of so many local artists as we host this unique event in Oklahoma City.”

More than 30 local artists are participating by displaying more than 40 pieces of art interpreting resilience, life after loss, and hope after grief.

All proceeds from the event will benefit children and families who have experienced grief due to death, divorce, or other significant loss.

Art prices will range from $50 to $2,000.

The online auction will open with the gallery on June 25 at 5 p.m., and close June 30 at 12 p.m. Interested buyers can view the art and make bids or “buy it now” purchases at calmwaters.org/resilience-art-show/.