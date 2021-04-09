Grieving parents gather for dedication to Moore students killed in separate tragedies

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Parents bound by unimaginable loss came together for a dedication in memory of Moore High School students killed in separate tragedies.

A special bench was dedicated by the Moore Senior Class of 2020 at the high school on Friday.

The bench features photos of Emily Gaines, Kolby Crum and Rachel Freeman.

Crum and Freeman died from injuries they suffered on Feb. 3, 2020, when they were struck by a vehicle driven by Max Townsend. Yuridia Martinez, who was part of the Moore High School Cross Country Team along with Crum and Freeman, was also killed. Other cross country team members were injured.

“It is tough. These kind of recognitions really help with the healing process,” said Tansey Hellbusch- Koly, Crum’s mom.

Yuridia Martinez, Rachel Freeman and Kolby Crum

Townsend was allegedly drunk when he crashed his pickup into the cross country team. He is being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center, awaiting trial. He faces several murder charges as well as leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

The parents of those lost still feel the pain, but cherish the blessings.

“I was smiling most definitely because it is a continued blessing. This memorial and what they’ve done for our children, and also the bench today, is just something that will just live on absolutely for generations to come out here and see,” said Jody Freeman, Rachel Freeman’s mother.

Emily Gaines

Gaines died in December 2019 when off-duty officer Kyle Lloyd crashed into her vehicle at nearly 100 miles per hour.

Lloyd pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and is set to take a blind plea scheduled for June 30.