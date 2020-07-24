Groceries, backpacks, COVID-19 testing and more to be offered at N.E. OKC church drive-thru giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Groceries, backpacks, COVID-19 testing, voter and census registration – those are all things critical to Americans, especially during this time, and on Saturday, a local group of faith leaders are bringing it all to their community – drive-thru style.

When the “People, Police and Pastors Community Cookout” was canceled due to COVID-19, organizers found a way to use their resources to serve an even greater need.

At Oklahoma City’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, fresh produce, backpacks and more are prepped for an unprecedented amount of Oklahomans in need.

“We always think ‘not me’ but the records say that we all are two paychecks away from being homeless and having been homeless myself, I’ve been there, so don’t think it could never happen to you,” said Christine Byrd, Pastor of New Life Baptist Church.

Inside these trucks, more than 1,000 boxes of fresh groceries, some leaving Friday for other churches.

“As well, we’re loading trailers up in order for us to deliver these other pallets to black townships around Oklahoma,” said Derrick Scobey, Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

On Saturday, 600 boxes will be ready to hand out.

“We have 1,000 backpacks as well that will be distributed in the morning starting at 10 am,” said Scobey.

Faith leaders are filling more needs than one during this time like pet food, COVID-19 testing, along with Census and voter registration assistance.

“People say vote like your life depends on it, I’m saying vote because your life does depend on it,” Byrd said. “For all the activists out there, it does not matter if you march if you don’t vote and if you don’t fill out that census application.”

With many folks finding themselves struggling for the first time, organizers say it’s important to ask for help.

“We put the word out on the military post and it was an overwhelming response,” said Danielle Walker, an organizer and military wife. “That was heartbreaking and encouraging at the same time because we are so happy that our men and women who serve are recognizing the need to reach out when they need help.”

No matter what you need, these deliverers of hope say they’re here for you.

“Even if you need us to stop for a moment of prayer – we’ve got you,” Byrd said.

The grocery giveaway starts at 8 a.m. The backpack giveaway, free COVID testing and census and voter registration begin at 10 a.m. The location is 3600 Northeast Kelley in Oklahoma City.

