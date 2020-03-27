Grocery stores taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Some grocery stores in the metro and taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At Super Cao Nguyen, there are pieces of Plexiglass at the checkout to separate workers and shoppers. Employees also wear face shields as an extra layer of protection.

"My employees are almost like a second family to us. We have employees that have been here five, 10, 20 years with us, and they truly are family and so we want to protect them the same way we would protect our own family," Ba Luong, vice president of Super Cao Nguyen, said.

Employees change their gloves hourly, and management keeps a log of when they get their temperatures taken.

"If they go down, we’re going to be in trouble here. We want to do everything that we can possible to make sure they’re healthy, they’re protected, so they can service the community here," Luong said.

There are also hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the store for employees and shoppers to use.

Management has also added markers on the floor so customers know to socially distance themselves when waiting in line.

Homeland Stores is also taking similar steps.

We take your your safety and our employee owners’ safety seriously... in fact it is our #1 priority. We are installing sneeze guards at all front end registers. Where we can, we’ve marked 6’ “social distancing” increments at our front ends & pharmacies. #staysafeOK pic.twitter.com/bVP9Dbvujm — Marc Jones (@HACOwnerMarc) March 24, 2020

Ultimately, Luong says it's about working together to combat the virus.

"The employees at grocery stores and restaurants, they’re the ones that are providing food, nutrition to people during this difficult time. People need those things so they can have the strength to fight this crisis right now," he said.