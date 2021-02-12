Grocery stores trying to keep up with demand ahead of winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Grocery stores are trying to keep up with the demand for products Friday ahead of the weekend winter storm expected to hit Oklahoma.

Just before the storm, there’s been packed parking lots and a charge to the check-out lines. In some cases, though, the supply is becoming harder to match the demand. President and CEO of Homeland stores Marc Jones said trucks for restocking came Friday and will come in Saturday as well, as they continue to keep up with items flying off shelves.

“We’re busy,” Jones said. “I mean, it’s just a crazy day.”

With snow and severely low temperatures on the way to the sooner state, shoppers like Ashley Wakelee are hitting the stores. She said she wants her house to have plenty of groceries before the storm gets here.

“I’m going to be working over the weekend, so I just need food at home,” Wakelee said. “I got the last of the eggs, I got the last onion.”

A local resident shops ahead of a massive winter storm.

Jones said during times like this, the rush never stops. However, with 3,400 employees and a forecast well in advance, Jones said their orders of items they made late last week and early this week will be in and ready to stock over Friday and Saturday.

“We’ve got food coming in constantly throughout the next few days just to make sure we don’t run out,” he said.

Over the past year with COVID, Jones said they have gotten good at dealing with massive demand for products. Still, however, as they continue to work to keep the shelves stocked, Jones is asking a slight favor of their customers.

“Just for a little extra patience and a little bit of understanding,” he said. “We’re working as hard as we can.”

Jones was traveling from store to store in the Oklahoma City metro Friday, checking things out. Right now, he said, it seems the stores are managing everything well.