Ground broken on facility that will provide cancer patients and their caregivers free lodging during treatment in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The American Cancer Society broke ground Thursday on a facility that will offer cancer patients and their caregivers free lodging in Oklahoma City while they travel to receive care from metro medical centers.

The Chad Richison Hope Lodge is a $16.7 million facility named in recognition of ACS’s capstone donor, who donated $5 million to fund Oklahoma’s first Hope Lodge.

The Hope Lodge will be located at 800 NE 7th St., near the University of Oklahoma’s Stephenson Cancer Center. It will be a centrally located home-away-from-home for patients and their families, according to an American Cancer Society news release.

“This is a personal cause for many, including myself, and helps ensure anyone traveling for treatment will have one less item to worry about,” said Chad Richison, the founder and CEO of Paycom. “This is a much-needed facility, and I’m pleased to be able to support the American Cancer Society’s vision to build it here in the heart of Oklahoma City.”

Approximately 3,700 cancer patients travel to Oklahoma City each year to receive potentially life-saving cancer treatment, according to the news release.

“Patients and their families spend significant time away from home. The emotional and financial toll from the loss of income, medical bills, hotel rooms and dining out can be staggering,” the news release states.

The Chad Richison Hope Lodge is scheduled to open in 2022 and is expected to provide more than 14,600 nights of free lodging annually, according to the news release.

The facility will include the following:

34 private guest suites, each with separate beds and a private bathroom

Common living areas

Dining room

Laundry facilities

Library

Recreation room

Outdoor garden

Patients and their caregivers will also be given access to the American Cancer Society’s programs and services, including free transportation to all cancer treatment centers in Oklahoma City.

“The American Cancer Society is committed to breaking down the access to care barriers many cancer patients must face when they travel away from home for treatment,” said Jeff Fehlis, executive vice president for the American Cancer Society. “Thanks to the generosity of community partners and individuals like Mr. Richison who have stepped up to help with this project, we will soon be able to provide a free home-away-from-home for cancer patients, allowing them to focus on what’s important – getting well.”

There are more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities across the nation, with each offering cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their treatment is away from home.

Chairman Scott Meacham and Chair Emeritus Gene Rainbolt are leading the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge Capital Campaign. The campaign surpassed its fundraising goal thanks to support from generous individuals and organizations.

“As the capstone donor, Richison helped provide a tangible, positive solution in the fight against cancer,” the news release states.

Other major donors include the following: Presbyterian Health Foundation, Chickasaw Nation, Penny L. Norman Estate, E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation, The J. E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, Inc., Charles and Peggy Stephenson Foundation and University of Oklahoma.

“The American Cancer Society continues to seek philanthropic support for ongoing operating expenses,” the news release states.