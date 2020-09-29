Ground to be broken on new Homeland store that will end NE OKC food desert; community invited to celebrate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The ground will be broken on a new Homeland grocery store that will end the food desert in Oklahoma City’s northeast side, and community members are invited to attend the celebration.

The groundbreaking will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Northeast 36th and Lincoln, according to a Homeland news release.

The store is anticipated to open in fall 2021 and will “serve several neighborhoods that are currently in a food desert and will share the block with the new MAPS 3 Senior Wellness Center that is planned to be complete in summer 2022,” the news release states.

“We are thrilled that an Oklahoma City- based grocery store will serve the neighborhoods in Northeast Oklahoma City,” said Cathy O’Connor from the Alliance for Economic Development for Oklahoma City. “The area has been underserved for far too long. The City of Oklahoma City, Ward 7 City Council members, the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and the Alliance for Economic Development have been talking to grocers about locating in NE OKC for nearly 25 years. Homeland recognized the need for healthy, full-service grocery options in this area and we are thrilled with their leadership and partnership.”

The store will be approximately 30,000 square feet and include fresh produce, including organic fruits and vegetables, fresh-baked bread, custom butcher shop, fresh, ready-to-eat deli foods, wine and beer by the glass and a drive-thru pharmacy, according to the news release.

The store will also have indoor and outdoor seating near the grab-and-go prepared foods. Outdoor seating will be near service outlets for food trucks, the news release states.

“The combination of the fresh deli, bakery, wine by the glass and casual seating areas allows us to offer an upscale atmosphere,” said Marc Jones, CEO and president of Homeland. “We want our store to serve as a hub for the neighborhood, where workers can grab a prepared lunch and enjoy it on the outdoor patio or where we can host a community gathering with food trucks and entertainment. This store combines several concepts that are growing in popularity with the communities we serve – we’re excited to offer them together in one store.”

O’Connor, Jones, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice will all speak during the groundbreaking.

The Thunder Drummers, Thunder Girls and Rumble will be on hand to welcome and entertain guests.

Mark Thomas of Architects Collective is the store’s architect, and Johnson & Associates of Oklahoma City serve as the civil engineer. CMSWillowbrook will build the store.

LATEST HEADLINES: