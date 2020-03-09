Groundbreaking begins on new OSU flight training center

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A new flight training center is set to open by the fall of 2021, officials with Oklahoma State University announced.

The announcement of the $1 million naming gift from Ray and Linda Booker was during a special groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday.

“We owe a huge thank you to Ray and Linda Booker for their commitment and vision for our aviation program,” Hargis said. “With this new flight center, Oklahoma State will strengthen its position as the premier destination for aviation education and the home of the best-trained aviators in the country. This facility will have a major impact on the student experience and our work with the aviation industry.”

The center will serve as a premier resource for students pursuing degrees in aviation education.

The facility will be 11,600 square feet and will include private rooms for individual flight debriefings between students and flight instructors. It will also encourage on-site group instruction and discussions.

There will be space for state-of-the-art simulator technology, dispatch space and student common areas.

Ray passed away last year after battling Parkinson’s disease.

Ray and his wife, Linda, are longtime Oklahoma State supporters and aviation enthusiasts.

“We came and met the students and could instantly see how enthused they were and how much they all loved to fly,” Linda said. “I think anyone who goes into aviation has a passion for it. It takes a lot of hard work, skill, time and energy to pursue it. We already knew the demand for pilots was there, and we could see the enthusiasm in these students, so it was a natural fit for both of us.”

OSU Aviation enrolls more than 300 students annually, offering undergraduate degrees in aerospace security, aviation management, technical service management, and professional piloting.

It is one of only 18 universities in the nation to offer graduate aviation degrees.

OSU officials say enrollment has increased nearly 40 percent over the last five years, with the professional pilot option experiencing almost 50 percent enrollment growth.

“We’ve been outgrowing our space for some time now,” said Lance Fortney, program manager for the OSU Flight Center. “Over the last several years, we’ve been continuously working on upgrades to our facilities, fleet and equipment so our students have a high-quality learning experience. This new flight center plays a major role in ensuring Oklahoma State continues to attract and retain the highest caliber of students.”