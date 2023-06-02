OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is once again ahead of the game with the latest groundbreaking ceremony for its new 845,000 square foot facility in Oklahoma City for Aerospace and Defense.

Pratt & Whitney as part of a project announced in March, is investing $255 million in the new facility, which will act as a hub for depot support for Pratt & Whitney military engines maintained at Tinker Air Force Base and other depot locations, including those for the F-35, C-17, F-22, F-15, F-16, B-52, and E-3 AWACS.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended today by key local leaders, including Rep. Tom Cole (OK-04), Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK-05), Sec. John Nash, Councilman Todd Stone, and representatives from Sen. James Lankford’s, Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s, and Mayor David Holt’s offices.

Local officials join Pratt & Whitney leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the expansion of the company’s Oklahoma City operations, Image courtesy Pratt & Whitney

“Aerospace and defense play a major role in Oklahoma’s economy and growing workforce, and I’ve been glad to see Pratt & Whitney be a key asset to the industry over the past several decades,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Pratt & Whitney has deep roots in Oklahoma City dating back to the 1940s, when the Army established a depot for the C-47 Skytrain and its R-1830 Twin Wasp engines.

“It is great to see Pratt & Whitney choose to invest and expand their operations in our great state, and I look forward to continuing to make Oklahoma Top Ten for aerospace and defense,” said Governor Stitt.

Once complete, the new facility will expand the company’s current sustainment capacity in Oklahoma City while consolidating six existing sites into two locations.

Pratt & Whitney Oklahoma City facility rendering, Image courtesy Pratt & Whitney

“Pratt & Whitney is a trusted partner for military engine sustainment which enables wartime readiness and provides our armed services the competitive advantage needed to win,” said Congressman Tom Cole, OK-04.

“I am especially pleased that Pratt & Whitney is expanding their operations in the state,” said Congresswomen Stephanie Bice, OK-05.

The new facility, which will be comprised of offices, meeting and collaboration spaces, storage and procurement facilities, and engineering workspaces, is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

“With strong demand for our newer products such as the F135 engine for the F-35 fighter – which is about to enter its first scheduled maintenance cycle – and increased operational tempo for other engine programs to help protect U.S. national security interests, we have continued to grow our presence in Oklahoma City to ensure we have the right people, processes, and infrastructure in place to keep pace,” said Jill Albertelli, president, Pratt & Whitney Military Engines.

