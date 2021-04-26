Groundbreaking ceremony planned for MAPS 3 Health and Wellness Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City leaders are preparing for the groundbreaking ceremony for the third MAPS 3 Health and Wellness Center.

The 44,810 square-foot senior center, located at N.E. 36th and Lincoln Blvd., will be operated by Langston University in conjunction with the YMCA.

“Improving the health outcomes for residents and better recreation for seniors in northeast Oklahoma City has been a continuous effort,” said Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “With the three buildings under construction throughout the area, we are confident that this will significantly improve the lives of our many residents. They are the MAPS 3 Senior Health and Wellness Center, a new Homeland grocery store next door and the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center in Douglass Park. We expect the impact of the wellness center to be a critical community hub and a great connection of culture after it opens.”

The MAPS 3 Senior Health and Wellness Center will provide wellness and social connections for people age 50 and up.

The facility will include a heated combination lap and therapy pool, fitness center, gym, game room, classroom space for art and programs, computer area, demonstration kitchen, gathering spaces, and an elevated indoor walking and jogging track.

The facility will also include multipurpose clinic space with exam rooms. Langston University will rotate healthcare students through for health screenings and possible physical therapy services.

It is scheduled to open next year.