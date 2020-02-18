Groundbreaking set to begin soon on garden designed for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Groundbreaking is set to begin soon on a Memory Garden project designed for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

In Nov. of 2019, Friends of Will Rogers Gardens Foundation received a $20,000 grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its Parks and Public Space Initiative.

The grant will be used to help with funding a Memory Garden project at Will Rogers Gardens in Oklahoma City.

The garden is a special sensory garden for individuals with dementia/Alzheimer’s disease to share with their families and caregivers. It will also be a serene location for all visitors of Will Rogers Gardens to enjoy.

The Memory Garden Groundbreaking Ceremony is set for Sunday, March 8 at Will Rogers Gardens at 3 p.m. There will be a reception following the ceremony in the Ed Lycan Conservatory.

