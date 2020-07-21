Group arrested for trespassing after organizing sit-in at OK Co. courthouse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “We’re sitting in at David Prater’s office and we are asking these demands,” said one woman in a Facebook live video.

The video shows a sit-in protest from inside the Oklahoma County courthouse Monday.

“This is the people’s office and we will stay here until it’s the people’s office again,” she said.

The group says they want to meet with Oklahoma County District Attorney, David Prater.

In the video, they list five demands:

Drop charges against demonstrators End qualified immunity Re-open Isiah Lewis case End cash bail David Prater’s resignation

“We are asking these demands… that he drop all charges against demonstrators,” she said.

Those demonstrators were arrested and charged with terrorism, following protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May.

The group also asking Prater to re-open the case of Isaiah Lewis.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed by Edmond Police in April of 2019.

Police say he had broken into a home, then ran naked through the streets and backyards.

Officers say they tried tasing Lewis, but when that didn’t work police say they were forced to shoot.

The officers were later cleared by DA Prater of any wrongdoing.

“Both of those police officers were not charged they have met no consequences really,” said one protester.

Things escalated a bit Monday evening when the courthouse was supposed to close.

The video shows an exchange between the group and law enforcement.

“Okay folks, 5 o’clock, time to go,” said one member of law enforcement.

“What’s the law that you have there?” said protestors.

“It is time to go,” he said again.

“Sir, which section of this law are we allegedly violating? We’re not violating a passageway,” said a protestor.

Protestors refused to leave, and minutes later deputies stepped in.

“If you don’t leave you’ll be arrested for trespassing” said one deputy, “everybody wants to stay? Ok you understand what happens right?”

The group responded “yes sir.”

“We attempted several times to ask them to leave and they decided to go to jail instead of leaving under their own power,” said Captain Charles Avery with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office.

All seven were arrested, and charged with trespassing.

“They [the protesters] were very nice. The officers were obviously very nice, but due to the office closing at 5 we had to do something we couldn’t leave them in the building,” said Capt. Avery.

We reached out to the District Attorney but he did not want to comment at this time.

We also spoke with Adriana Isis, the President of the Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition.

They were the group that organized outdoor protests and a banner drop earlier Monday.

She says they were able to gather the funds to bond all 7 protesters out of jail, as of Monday afternoon they were just waiting on them to be released.

