Group asks Oklahomans to spread hope, kindness through ‘Hope Notes’

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An organization is asking Oklahomans to spread a little bit of kindness and show their support for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Officials say more than 60,000 Oklahomans have intellectual or developmental disabilities. Approximately 1,500 of them live in a care facility or group home.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of those who are living in a care facility have not been able to see family members or visitors in months.

TARC says it is taking part in an initiative called ‘Hope Notes’ to inspire those people through a letter writing campaign.

“Like so many Oklahomans, people with I/DD are also struggling with the change in daily routines due to the coronavirus,” said TARC Executive Director Lisa Turner. “They don’t always understand why they can’t go to a day program or work and many of them are missing visits from family members. Hope Notes is a way for Oklahomans to show people with I/DD that we care about them and are experiencing the same struggles they are during this pandemic.”

Hope Notes is a way for Oklahomans to help lift their spirits with letters and drawings during these uncertain times.

From June 15 to June 30, Oklahomans are invited to write letters of encouragement or draw pictures. TARC will collect and distribute the letters and artwork to facilities housing people with disabilities across the state in July.

How to Participate:

Participants can mail notes, letters, cards or drawings to:

HOPE NOTES c/o Friends at TARC

2516 E. 71st St. Suite A Tulsa, OK 74136

You can also email attached notes, letters, cards, or drawings to TARC@ddadvocacy.net with “Hope Notes’ in the subject line.