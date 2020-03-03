Group bands together against 5G technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Wireless companies say 5G technology will bring faster network speeds, but an Oklahoma group is asking at what cost.

"They are not doing health studies. We want them to stop it and slow these things down until they do the proper health studies until they know this is safe,” Saundra Traywick, Oklahomans for 5G Safety member said.

Members of Oklahomans for 5G Safety voiced concerns at Tuesday’s city council meeting about 5G towers like the one at Penn and Memorial.

"Some cities are filing a lawsuit against the FCC and demanding the rights of their citizens. We're begging for you to do this for us,” Traywick said.

One concern is the health effects of the higher frequency waves that come with 5G.

"They haven't proven any of this is safe so communities are requesting the FCC do proper research and testing,” Liz Wilson said.

Another concern -- weather forecasting.

They say wireless companies use several different bands for 5G that could interfere with certain weather radars.

Last year, the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration testified 5G could reduce forecast accuracy by up to 30%.

News 4 engineers are keeping a close eye on it.

"The water vapor detection satellites, it could cause interference. I haven't seen any evidence of it yet,” News 4 Engineer Donald Ohse said.

This group is now pleading for city council to work with them to pause 5G technology until more research is done by the FCC.

"We want to help you and we want you to help us,” Traywick said.

The city council is expected to discuss 5G technology and cell towers more at their next meeting in two weeks.