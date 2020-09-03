Group donates care packages to OSU students in quarantine, isolation

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Students who are in isolation or quarantined due to COVID-19 are getting a few comforts of home thanks to care packages donated by a local group.

A small group of Oklahoma State University faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members donated dozens of care packages to OSU students who are quarantined.

“Our faith prompts us to have compassion and to care about other people,” said alumna Emily Emerson. “I thought about how it would be to be a person on campus and have to be quarantined a couple weeks without anybody else, so I thought we could do something to make that time that they have to spend in quarantine a little bit nicer.”

The care packages were filled with soup, crackers, candy bars, and words of encouragement.

“Everyone is all about supporting each other, helping us be successful,” Director of Housing and Residential Life Dr. Leon McClinton said. “We understand the importance of keeping this semester safe. We want to keep our students here, we don’t want to have to go fully online, and so we’re doing everything in our power to keep students safe.”

Students living on campus who test positive for COVID-19 must remain in isolation for 10 days. Students who come into contact with individuals who test positive must remain in quarantine for 14 days.

“Something I tell my staff is people trust us with their kids, and we need to be worthy of that trust,” Tanya Massey, assistant director for residential living, said. “It is really hard on these students. They feel isolated. They want to make connections. We really try to make sure that we are providing as much care and attention as possible.”

To make a non-perishable donation, contact Residential Life at 405-744-9158, reslife@okstate.edu or drop off items at 100 Iba Hall.

