Group donates new instruments to Oklahoma City middle school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A recent donation has brought the sound of music into the lives of Oklahoma City children.

On Monday, district leaders from Oklahoma City Public Schools and members of the Foundation for OKCPS joined staff and students at Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School to receive a donation.

Recently, OKC Midtown Rotary donated new instruments to the elementary school through a grant.

“Our membership finds it imperative to invest in our local community, because, while not all of us grew up in the metro area, all of us choose to live and contribute to the community we love. Most of our members grew up singing, dancing, playing an instrument, or in arts classes, which we found indispensable to our educational upbringing. Several of our members are full time artists who use their acquired art skills to make a living. OKC Midtown Rotary understands that with education not being funded as it should, the arts usually get the first ax. While we want to see the funding system improve, we do not want students to be without the arts education. As people of action, we choose to bridge that gap as best we can. OKC Midtown Rotary would also like to thank our event sponsor, Paycom. Their sponsorship of our events was pivotal to our fundraising this year, and we appreciate their representatives joining us at this grant delivery. And of course, we would like to thank the Foundation for OKCPS for allowing our club to contribute directly to our children’s future.” Aaron Cromer, OKC Midtown Rotary District Grants Chair

The Foundation of OKCPS’ Partners in Action initiative allows school administrators to post requests to fulfill needs that benefit the whole school on the organization’s website.

“We are so grateful for the OKC Midtown Rotary Club for their generous donation and for the Foundation for OKCPS’ crucial role in getting our request fulfilled,” said Lynne Zahn, Principal at Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School. “Our students will now be able to learn and enjoy playing our brand new snare drums, bongos, Xylophone and using our new cymbal mallets as well. Music education is such an important part in a child’s development. Research has found that students who play an instrument develop skills that are crucial for understanding that in order to obtain a long-term goal, many hours of hard work and practice are required.”