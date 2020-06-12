Group encouraging Oklahomans to celebrate Juneteenth, honor ancestors by voting

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – As communities across the country prepare to celebrate Juneteenth, the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus is reminding black Oklahomans to become involved by getting out to vote.

“The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus will not be distracted by the divisiveness in the country,” said Black Caucus Chair Rep. Regina Goodwin. “We honor the strength and freedom of Black ancestors once enslaved. June 19th, 1865, Jubilee Day, we recognize, black people are not yet fully free in 2020. We remain vigilant. Access, absentee voting, and all votes being fairly counted is a form of freedom. We work for fair redistricting and progressive policy. We work for economic equity, police reform, and Medicaid Expansion. We know well, freedom is not free, and true justice seekers fight forward.”

On Friday, the caucus held a news conference at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa to discuss the importance of Juneteenth and how to use the lessons of the past to influence the future.

Even though the Emancipation Proclamation became official on Jan. 1, 1863, slaves in parts of Texas were not officially freed until June 19, 1865. That’s when Union soldiers landed in Galveston and freed the slaves in the area.

Juneteenth is in celebration of that final act of emancipation.

“We’re not going to be distracted, we’re not going to be deterred, we’re going to be determined,” said Goodwin. “We want folks to get out and vote. We want you to understand State Question 802. We want you to also understand that once you filled out the Census, that freedom that our ancestors fought for, you exercise a freedom when you do that. That’s a little bit of freedom when you mark that ballot.”

Rep. Goodwin says that they are encouraging Oklahomans to get out and vote on June 30, especially since State Question 802 could have a major impact on the black community.

Also, she encourages everyone to fill out the U.S. Census so local communities can take advantage of federal funding.