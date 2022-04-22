OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders are hoping to shed a light on child abuse in an eye-opening way.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In order to bring awareness to the problem, a ceremony was held at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Thursday.

Officials say in 2021 alone, 15,000 Oklahoma children were identified as victims of child abuse.

A flag representing each child was carried from the Oklahoma State Capitol to State Capitol Park and planted in a field of flags.

“So what those flags represent is the ‘Healing Field of Flags’ because it represents all the children across the United States who are victims of child abuse and neglect. And it just gives us a reminder that we can do more,” said Sherry Fair, executive director of Parent Promise.

Officials say there were 800 American and Oklahoma flags planted in the lawn to represent the thousands of cases of child abuse and neglect across the country.

Since 1988, Parent Promise has worked with more than 8,000 families to provide free, in-home educational programs and support services to help families in at-risk situations.