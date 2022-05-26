OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahomans aiming to “clean up” state politics hopped in their cars for a convoy led by a dump truck. The “Take out the Trash Tour” began at the Oklahoma State Capitol Wednesday evening.

Clean Up Oklahoma organized the event, with the The Clean It Up Truck displaying their intent to “stop corruption” and “take out the trash” in 2022.

“Our goal is to increase the attention and awareness of the corruption that’s going on and the fact that the voters are fed up with it,” said Clean Up Oklahoma Chairwoman Cindy Alexander.

About 50 vehicles showed up for the half-hour tour around the State Capitol, the governor’s mansion, Epic Charter Schools and Swadley’s Bar-B-Q.

“They’re epicenters of corruption,” Alexander said.

A dump truck led a convoy in Oklahoma City to “clean up” state politics. Image KFOR

They’re asking all Oklahoma state candidates and elected officials to sign their anti-corruption pledge, which asks for politicians to stop cashing in at the taxpayers’ expense, increase transparency by requiring politicians to disclose their tax returns and conflicts of interest, stop secret meetings, undisclosed gifts and failures to comply with the state’s open records act, clean up elections by getting big money out of politics and preventing politicians from handpicking their own voters, and return power to voters and protect the people’s right to vote on important issues.

“It boils down to a promise to work for the people of Oklahoma and not big money and not big donors,” Alexander summarized.

She said, so far, about 20 percent of candidates and elected officials have signed the pledge on their website.

Vehicles in the convoy hung mops and cleaning rags out of their windows to further make their point.

“To make a statement that we’re fed up with legislators not doing what they should be doing for us,” said attendee Susan Holcomb. “Seems like everybody’s bought and paid for, ya know? And I want the people to be heard.”

Christopher Johnson pointed to the State Capitol Building as he expressed why he came.

“It all starts from there,” he said. “It starts from the top down. The fish rots from the head down.”

“To lend my voice to help clean up Oklahoma,” shared Laura Williams. “Because we have to stop these politicians from using their power and their ability to make laws that oppress the rest of us. They’re not in it to hear what we need as the people. They don’t care about us, and if we don’t stand up and stand together, they’re never going to care about us.”

Clean Up Oklahoma said their dump truck has many more stops prior to the June 28th primary, including Ada, Ardmore, Duncan, Lawton, Stillwater and Enid.