Group in Canadian County petitioning to allow alcohol sales on Sundays

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Canadian County Libertarian Party is collecting signatures on a petition in an effort to let voters decide if liquor sales should be allowed on Sundays.

“This is something we can accomplish for the people,” Trey Bishop with the Canadian County Libertarian Party said.

The proposed measures include allowing liquor stores to sell alcohol on Sundays and allowing liquor by the drink in restaurants on Sundays.

“With the economy kind of on a downturn right now, why would we deny our businesses an opportunity to help make a living and help pay the salaries of their employees?” Kyle Farnham with the Canadian County Libertarian Party said.

The group hopes to get 8,000 signatures in 90 days.

Seven other counties already allow liquor sales on Sunday. Those are Oklahoma, Tulsa, Cleveland, Creek, Kingfisher, Muskogee and Washington.

“If someone wants to have a brunch and watch the noon NFL game, they can’t do it Canadian County. They have to go to Oklahoma County or somewhere else, and we just don’t see why our local businesses need to miss out on that,” Farnham said.

The proposition wouldn’t require businesses to open on Sundays. It just gives them the option to do so.

Canadian County Commissioner Marc Hader says he’s all for the efforts, but hasn’t specified if he’ll vote for the measure if it gets on the ballot.

“I have encouraged citizens to take the initiative and put this on the ballot,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of access to alcohol already so I don’t think there’s a terrible crisis.”

If the group gets enough signatures, it will be up to county officials to decide if the measure is on a general election ballot on a special election.

LATEST HEADLINES: