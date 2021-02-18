Group of men shovel dozens of driveways in Norman free of charge

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of Norman men is going above and beyond to help the community.

For days, they’ve been shoveling dozens of driveways free of charge for those in need.

“We’ve all been impacted by storms so anytime this happens, we like to get out and help people for several days,” said Ryan Labouve, with Goodstar.

Labouve says he started his company, Goodstar, with the goal of helping others, especially after natural disasters like tornadoes, ice storms or snow storms.

“I want people to know there’s somebody there,” said Labouve.

Labouve, Dan Nelsen and Matt Murdaugh say they’ll shovel anyone’s driveway without expecting anything in return.

“Not everyone has someone to rely on so we just try to be that for our community. All we need is someone to ask us and that’s what it takes to show up,” said Nelsen.

“When I was little, my grandpa helped me a lot. He taught me that when you help someone who can’t help themselves that they can go on to help other people,” said Nelsen.

They say the money they do receive goes right back into the community.

The group has also bought water, milk, eggs and bread to give to those in need. They’ve also used some of the money to buy supplies to shovel more driveways.

“It’s a great feeling to just come out and help people,” said Nelsen.

If you’d like to help the group or donate to their cause, you can visit goodstardemolition.com or foodandshelterinc.org.