5 teachers plan further legal action after Board of Education affirms their firing from Oklahoma City Public Schools for allegedly violating face mask requirement

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of teachers, fired by Oklahoma City Public Schools for allegedly violating the district’s face mask policy, say they plan to fire back with legal action of their own.

The general counsel representing five of the six teachers spoke during a press conference at the Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation (POE) headquarters on Thursday, saying this is not about wearing masks, instead this is an employment law issue.

The attorney for the POE said they already have an existing lawsuit to prevent their termination. The lawsuit is being amended to include breach of contract, wrongful termination and other claims after the Board of Education affirmed the school district’s firing of the teachers on Wednesday night.

Back in July, Senate Bill 658 went into effect. Lawmakers said school districts could not make wearing masks mandatory for students and teachers.

The POE attorney said in August, Superintendent Sean McDaniel “played word games,” by saying while the bill stops school boards from making staff wear masks, the law doesn’t stop the superintendent from requiring them.

Attorney Blake Sonne speaks on behalf of teachers fired by Oklahoma City Public Schools for refusing to comply with the school’s face mask requirement.

A lawsuit challenging the bill is now headed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

In the meantime, an Oklahoma County judge gave OKCPS the green light to enforce masks for staff.

The attorney said after that ruling, his clients told the district they were willing to come back and wear masks until a final decision is reached.

“I, on behalf of my clients, indicated their willingness to do so, as had been promised by them, that if they complied they would be welcomed back,” said Blake Sonne, the general counsel. “Our efforts in reaching out to the district were rejected and, in fact, Superintendent McDaniel issued an amended recommendation to terminate their employment, including an allegation that each of these teachers had committed acts of moral turpitude. A label usually reserved for criminal or fraudulent acts.”

In a statement, the district said, “Since these employees continue to refuse to follow a reasonable directive over a law that is unsettled, OKCPS board members voted unanimously to move forward with termination of these six teachers.”

KFOR reached out to the district about the allegations of teachers willing to wear masks, but so far have not heard back.

