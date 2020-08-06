Group organizes petition to recall Enid councilman who called for COVID-19 mandates

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Tensions are rising in one Oklahoma community between some citizens and a city commissioner.

In recent weeks, Enid’s Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell has called on city leaders to do everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

After the Enid City Council rejected a proposed mask mandate within the city limits, Ezzell said he was going to introduce a measure that would adopt COVID-19 precaution mandates that were outlined by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In an email to commissioners that was obtained by the Enid News & Eagle, Ezzell also took aim at the Enid police chief after he spoke out against the proposed mask ordinance.

“One additional point, I am completely appalled that our Chief of Police (Brian O’Rourke) vocally undermined our last effort. I do not give a damn if he wants to enforce it or not, that is the job of EPD, to enforce the ordinances that WE set. Hundreds of other cities and a couple dozen states have figured it out. Saying ‘it will be difficult’ is completely chicken****,” Ezzell wrote. “Public health is difficult, and people are dying, so let’s do the difficult thing and not whine about it. PEOPLE ARE DYING. Let’s get our s*** together and not complain about the effort being hard. If EPD won’t enforce our ordinances, then who is answerable to who?! We are the elected body, we pass ordinances, and we also control EPD’s budget. That was completely out of line.”

Ezzell told the newspaper that he didn’t think the email would be widely circulated, but says despite the tone, everything he said is more or less accurate.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Ezzell’s proposal to adopt the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Alert System was rejected.

Now, Ezzell is facing backlash from a group in the community.

The group, which calls itself the Enid Freedom Fighters, is working to recall Ezzell.

“In recent weeks Ezzell has acted with conduct unbecoming of an elected official, divided our

community, disrespected our police department, disregarded the law, subverted the will of the

people of Enid, dismissed his constituents’ views, and generally abused public trust. For these

reasons, voters of Ward 3 signed the petition to recall Ezzell. Over 200 signatures were

collected in less than 10 hours of canvassing, while only 69 signatures were needed to satisfy

the city charter requirements for a recall election,” an email to KFOR read.

The group says it filed the recall petition with the Enid city clerk on Tuesday and expects the petition to be certified soon.

