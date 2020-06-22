Group paints “black voices” on downtown Oklahoma City street

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group is painting the message “black voices” as a mural on the street near the Oklahoma County Jail, not far from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The message, on Shartel near 1st Street, is an effort by informed-voter.com and local young civil rights activists who obtained a permit to paint it.

“This is a good way for our community to come together and to show everybody kind of what we’re about,” said Brandon Riles, the owner of informedvoter.com.

“We’re helping a group of these local young men and women come out here and paint a street mural for all the victims of police corruption that have occurred here in the United States,” Riles said.

He and other members of the group have been participating in protests across the state almost daily.

They say they have been tear- gassed and pepper sprayed and are frustrated with the narrative that they are out there to cause trouble.

“But unfortunately, so many people are coming in here with negative agendas it’s making a group of young professionals look horrible,” Riles said.

“We just want to be heard and we want to stop being killed every day,” said Sincere Terry, who was helping paint.

They say it’s not just about policing – they also want discussions on change in the entire legal system.

“When people say all lives matter, I have to stress we never said all lives don’t matter, it’s just that everyone has to be treated equally and that is not occurring,” said Ian Palmerton.

They hope this message on a busy street in downtown Oklahoma City will paint a picture of their mission.

“It just needs to be peace and love,” Palmerton said. “Grab some paint, show words.”

Black Lives Matter OKC, a separate group, will begin painting a message tomorrow morning at N.E. 36th and Kelley.