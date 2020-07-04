Group plans to protect Land Run Monument during upcoming protest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local man says he’s organizing a group to protect the Land Run Monument during an upcoming protest.

“I’m for all peaceful protests, but you don’t have the right to disrupt or vandalize or loot,” Shannon Collins said.

He says he saw some comments on social media from people threatening to vandalize the monument, and he wants to prevent that from happening. He’s encouraging people to bring protection in case they need it.

The organizing group, Society to Protect Indigenous Rights & Indigenous Treaties (SPIRIT), says there is no intention to destroy property.

Co-founder Brenda Golden says she doesn’t think the group to protect the monument is necessary. “It’s been whitewashed to the point where we have people who are willing to bring guns to protect a monument that does not take into account all sides of history,” she said.

Phyllis Dragus, a historian on Native American studies, gave her perspective on the Land Run. She says the land was unassigned and that Navajos chose not to come. “They were the only tribe ever given the choice they were either going to the unassigned lands or they could go back to their native lands in Arizona,” she said.

However, Golden says it’s a different story. “Treaties were broken in order for the unassigned lands to even be made,” she said. “That wasn’t even agreed to by our people, it was forced on us by Congress.”

