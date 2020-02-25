Group pushing for change to Oklahoma’s tobacco laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of business and health care leaders is pushing for a change to Oklahoma’s tobacco laws.

The Wellness Now Coalition and dozens of business, health care, and non-profit leaders are preparing to push for a ‘smokefree workplace’ law this year.

Smoking is Oklahoma’s leading cause of preventable death, killing over 7,500 Oklahomans each year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that every smoker costs their employer $3,391 in lost productivity and excess medical expenses. In all, officials say it adds up to a loss of $3.7 billion to Oklahoma’s economy.

At this point, Oklahoma is one of just a few states that allows smoking in many public places and workplaces.

“It has been important to me to protect Oklahomans from the damage done by smoking while also ensuring we support local businesses in our community,” said Rep. Cyndi Munson. “In fact, we can do it all – we are working to improve the health of Oklahomans as well as to foster growth for our businesses.”

Organizers say they will discuss bipartisan legislation to protect Oklahomans from smoke in all workplaces, including bars, restaurants, and in-home daycare centers.

The group is hosting a breakfast event on Wednesday, Feb. 26 to discuss the proposed changes to the state’s tobacco laws.

The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Oklahoma City’s Tower Theatre, located at 425 N.W. 23rd St.