Group pushing for recall of city leaders due to COVID-19 restrictions

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Members of one Oklahoma community say they want to see change at the very top of their city government.

According to the Stillwater News Press, the group has been given the green light to start collecting signatures for a petition to recall the Stillwater mayor and city council.

A pre-petition to start the process began in August.

Officials say the recall effort stems from what some feel is government overreach for the city’s COVID-19 mandates.

The group will need at least 415 signatures for each city council member and the mayor to trigger a recall election.

The signatures are due Nov. 9.

LATEST STORIES: