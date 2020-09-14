Group pushing to convert Cox Convention Center into movie studio

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As construction continues on a new convention center and hotel in downtown Oklahoma City, a group is coming up with ways to reinvent another building in the area.

Oklahoma City voters approved a series of projects under MAPS 3, including Scissortail Park, the new Omni Hotel, and a new convention center.

“Between that convention center and the park across the street and the Omni hotel and a streetcar to take you to everything else downtown, we have one of the greatest meeting destinations in America so we’re excited to see it all roll out in the months and years ahead,” said Oklahoma City Mayor Holt.

MAPS 3 Convention Center preliminary design 3

The convention center is nearing completion, but now some people are wondering what will become of the Cox Convention Center.

Now, there is a push to convert the Cox Convention Center into a movie sound stage.

Prairie Surf Media is asking city leaders to allow them to use the center to create a motion picture and television studio.

“Locating the Studio Facility at the Cox Center (“Project”) will create new jobs, diversify the employment base, create a new tourism attraction and destination, and promote economic development in Oklahoma City,” a letter of intent from PSM read.

The Oklahoma City Council is expected to begin considering the proposal on Tuesday.

