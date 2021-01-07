Group raising funds to provide ballistic protection for Oklahoma City firefighters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department will be safer after a fundraising campaign.
SHIELD616 is accepting donations on behalf of the Oklahoma City Fire Department for ballistic protection for firefighters.
The goal is to provide 224 “fire kits” to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. This would include:
- 224 sets of Angel Armor vest carriers
- 224 sets of soft body armor
- 224 sets of ballistic plates
- 224 Gavlion helmets
Each kit costs $2,200 bringing the total for all 224 kits to $492,800. The fire department will allocate the new equipment in the following manner:
- Each of the 39 Engine Companies to receive four (4) kits each = 156 kits
- Each of the 13 Ladder Companies to receive four (4) kits each = 52 kits
- Each of the Battalion Chief response vehicles (six) to receive two (2) kits each = 12 kits
- The Heavy Rescue Unit (Rescue 6) to have enough kits on board for all personnel = 4 kits
“The Oklahoma City Fire Department strives to comply with standards set forth by the National Fire Protection Association,” said Richard Kelley, Fire Chief of the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “NFPA-3000 is the standard for an active shooter or hostile response. That standard does recommend that firefighters responding to such incidents have ballistic protection,” he added.
Officials say the fire department will receive the ballistic protection once the funding has been acquired.
In Oklahoma City, firefighters train with police and are prepared to respond to active shooter emergencies.
