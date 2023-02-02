OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a little more than a month, Oklahomans across the state will decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in the Sooner State.

On March 7, voters will head to the polls to voice their opinion on State Question 820.

Organizers say State Question 820 will safely legalize, regulate, and tax recreational marijuana for adults who are 21-years-old and older in Oklahoma.

Supporters say the move will generate state revenue for schools, health care, and local governments.

However, critics argue that the state needs to place more restrictions on the marijuana industry, not less.

On Thursday, organizers of ‘Yes on 820’ released a report about the economic impact legalizing marijuana would have on the state.

Oklahomans overwhelmingly voted to approve medical marijuana in 2018.