Group releases recommendations for policy updates to Oklahoma City Police Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As police departments across the country are under more scrutiny by the public, a group in Oklahoma City has released new recommendations for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

For more than a year, officials say service professionals, lawmakers, activists, organizers, religious leaders, mental health experts, advocates for the homeless, and others participated in listening sessions, interviews, and virtual meetings.

As a result, organizers came up with a list of recommendations that could help improve the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Tuesday, the city released the preliminary recommendations, which are as follows:

Change the Police Department’s de-escalation procedures

Highlight de-escalation as a core department value by elevating it to the policy level – not specific procedures or rules of what to do in a particular situation, but a guiding principle to be followed at all times.

Revise the police use of force policy to include levels of reporting and review based on the severity of the use of force.

Formalize and strengthen the police Use of Force Screening Committee.

Provide a public-facing dashboard (and raw data) on use of force and other police actions.

Interview officers involved in a shooting before the end of their shift, instead of the current 48-hour waiting period.

Prohibit officers from viewing video evidence before providing an interview about a critical event like a shooting, balanced with an understanding that nobody’s recollection is likely to exactly match video evidence.

Increase the budgeted number of officers with crisis intervention training.

Consider preferences for people with mental health experience, certifications or degrees, or social work experience for Police Department positions.

Create a Crisis Intervention Committee to focus on citywide mental health response.

Provide independent law enforcement accountability to the community

Assess the membership design of the current police Citizens Advisory Board (CAB), including who is on the board, appointment transparency and term limits.

Change the scope and authority of the CAB, improving its ability to influence police accountability.

Engage in a comprehensive public education campaign to highlight the CAB’s work and authority.

Add an electronic way to anonymously file a complaint about police.

Improve crisis response training for police

Develop a specific and comprehensive training plan to ensure officers trained in crisis intervention have enough support in the short- and long-term.

Provide alternative response to mental health calls

Issue a formal request for information to determine what community resources are available to begin an alternative response model locally.

Include gathering and tracking mental health crises into the record management system already in development, making specialized responses more available especially to frequent callers.

Conduct public education and community training on how best to call for emergency mental health needs, to help provide dispatchers and first responders the best information.

Continued training for 911 call takers and dispatchers in crisis intervention, script protocols and more.

Focus on law enforcement youth outreach

Create a Youth Advisory Board with direct, monthly access to the Police Chief.

Consider holding special sessions of the Community Police Academy for Youth.

Ensure that current youth outreach programs are prioritized, well-funded and part of a public information and education effort.

Create a neighborhood safety/violence interruption program

Create an exploratory committee that vets community resources critical to interrupting patterns of violence.

When the committee provides a program design, issue a formal request for information to identify a provider.

Improve police officer access to mental health services

Continue to implement recommendations from Code-4 Counseling, a Police Department consultant exploring ways to improve officers’ mental health.

Require peer support members to compile monthly statistics of the number of contacts, services needed, referrals given and follow-up service.

Formalize a recommendation for a Hospital Response Team for injured officers.

Develop a comprehensive Post Critical Event Guide.

Expand the number of full-time licensed professional counselors available to police staff.

Create a police fitness program.

Provide bi-annual education and training on emerging issues, coping skills and officer wellness.

Expand law enforcement homelessness outreach

Incorporate issues regarding homelessness into systemic training for crisis information so officers know about appropriate resources and departmental guidance on discretion for low-level offenses.

Consider modifying ordinances regarding quality-of-life crimes to avoid criminalizing homelessness.

The Law Enforcement Police Task Force and Community Policing Working Group will receive the recommendations. Their feedback will then be considered for a final report, which will be delivered to the City Council.