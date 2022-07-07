OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An organization that is working to help foster children across the state is asking for the public’s help.

Citizens Caring for Children is gearing up for its weeklong Back2School shopping event at the end of this month.

In all, 600 school-aged children in foster care will receive a new outfit, shoes, backpack, and school supplies.

Now, Citizens Caring for Children is collecting supplies and backpacks to equip those children in foster care for the new school year.

“Each child is paired with a personal shopper to choose the perfect outfit, backpack and school supplies to send them back to school with confidence,” said Lynne Roller, CCC Executive Director.

Backpacks, clothing, and shoes can be donated. All donations must be new and can be dropped off at the Citizens Caring for Children office at 730 W. Wilshire Creek Blvd., Suite 112 in Oklahoma City.

Supporters can also sign up to sponsor a foster child with a donation here.

Currently, more than 6,500 children are living in Oklahoma’s foster care system.