Group: State Question 805 could save Oklahoma taxpayers millions of dollars

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group pushing for the end of sentence enhancements for nonviolent offenses says the state question could end up saving Oklahoma taxpayers millions of dollars.

Organizers say State Question 805 is a criminal justice reform measure that would end the use of sentence enhancements for nonviolent offenses, and it would allow inmates who have already received an extreme sentence to petition the court for relief.

Sentence enhancements add additional prison time for repeat offenders, often times well beyond what is considered the ‘maximum’ sentence for a crime.

“Our current system isn’t working,” said Sonya Pyles, with Tulsa Lawyers for Children. She added that studies show that sentence enhancements do not actually make the public safer.

Organizers say that compared to the national average, the sentences for people in Oklahoma are 79% longer for drug crimes and 70% longer for property crimes.

“These enhancements can go to life in prison,” said Sarah Edwards, president of Yes on 805.

In the past, Governor Kevin Stitt has said that he opposes the proposed state question.

“Trying to put this into our state’s constitution, it peels back enhancements for DUIs, human trafficking, domestic violence, some of the things I don’t think we need to put into our constitution,” Stitt said.

Since then, domestic violence has become a violent offense, meaning it does not qualify for relief under State Question 805.

Organizers say sentence enhancements rarely add much time to DUI sentences. Instead, sentence enhancements are most often used for property and drug crimes.

Trent England, with the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, says that sentence enhancements are most often applied to non-violent drug offenses in the Sooner State.

“This is not something that is given to the worst of the worst… this is given to the average offender,” England said.

England says it wastes tax dollars, especially since sentence enhancements usually affect older adults who often have medical needs that must be paid for by taxpayers.

According to a new study by the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, the state question could save Oklahoma taxpayers up to $186 million over the next decade.

“Debates about sentencing reform should be backed by data,” said England. “We found that State Question 805 would reduce Oklahoma’s incarceration rate enough that we could close some of our oldest and most expensive prisons. That means less overcrowding for inmates, safer conditions for guards and lower costs for taxpayers.”

For several months, the campaign worked to collect 177,958 signatures in order to put the measure on the 2020 ballot.

In the end, the group said it collected more than 260,000 signatures.

Once the signatures are verified by the Secretary of State’s office, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter will have the ability to review and rewrite the ballot title. Once that is done, there will be an opportunity for organizers to challenge any rewrite that occurs.

At that point, the Oklahoma Supreme Court would decide which version to accept, or to write a new version itself. Then, it moves to the governor to be scheduled for a ballot election.

Organizers say the process must be complete by August 24 in order for State Question 805 to make the November 2020 ballot.