OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahoma cannabis advocates are working to put recreational marijuana on the ballot.

Beginning Tuesday, Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws will begin collecting the signatures needed to put recreational marijuana on a future state ballot.

The organization will have 90 days to collect almost 95,000 signatures necessary to get State Question 820 on the ballot.

If passed, it would legalize adult use cannabis for anyone 21-years-old and older. It would also impose a 15% excise tax on all recreational marijuana sales.