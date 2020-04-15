Group urging Gov. Stitt to reopen state before April 30

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Group rallying for Oklahomans to get back to work

Group rallying for Oklahomans to get back to work

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Although the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in Oklahoma, one organization says it is time to get back to work.

A group called ‘OK Back 2 Work’ is driving from Penn Square Mall to the Oklahoma State Capitol on Wednesday, urging Governor Kevin Stitt to reopen the state before his April 30 deadline. 

The group is rallying for unemployed workers and struggling businesses, urging Gov. Stitt to reopen the state before the deadline in his ‘Safer at Home Order.’ 

The group will be meeting at Penn Square Mall and then caravanning to the Capitol Wednesday afternoon, rallying in their cars to maintain social distancing. 

Share this story

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter