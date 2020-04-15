Group urging Gov. Stitt to reopen state before April 30

Group rallying for Oklahomans to get back to work

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Although the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in Oklahoma, one organization says it is time to get back to work.

A group called ‘OK Back 2 Work’ is driving from Penn Square Mall to the Oklahoma State Capitol on Wednesday, urging Governor Kevin Stitt to reopen the state before his April 30 deadline.

The group is rallying for unemployed workers and struggling businesses, urging Gov. Stitt to reopen the state before the deadline in his ‘Safer at Home Order.’

The group will be meeting at Penn Square Mall and then caravanning to the Capitol Wednesday afternoon, rallying in their cars to maintain social distancing.