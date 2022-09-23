Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Organizers say the world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree is returning to Oklahoma.

The “Christ Tree” is a 140-foot fir with 20,000 multi-colored lights and 10,000 ornaments.

Organizers say it will become the beacon of the season during the second annual 40-day multi-event Christmas celebration called “The One” in Enid.

The One kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony in conjunction with Enid Lights Up the Plains parade and fireworks show on Nov. 25. Festivities begin at 6:15 p.m.

“Last year, The One’s opening night and Enid Lights Up the Plains brought more than 30,000 people together to experience the love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and that, in itself, is an answered prayer,” said Kyle Williams, founder of The One. “I truly believe this tree is a reminder of the Lord’s greatness and faithfulness, and it’s an honor to be able to share the love of Christ with the Enid community and beyond.”

The tree will travel 2,000 miles from California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Once in Enid, it will be decorated and surrounded by 12 smaller trees.

“It’s truly a sight to be seen,” Enid Mayor George Pankonin said. “The excitement for the Christmas season has picked up where it left off last year. Many travelers from across Oklahoma and many other states have already made plans to visit Enid to be part of rejoicing with us this winter.”