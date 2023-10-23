Edmond, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department says a 27-year-old Delaware County man has been arrested for aggravated child pornography possession during an exploitation investigation.

On Tuesday, October 17, Edmond Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators, in collaboration with computer forensic examiners, executed a search warrant in Grove as part of a child exploitation investigation initiated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cybertips. Edmond Police say the investigation uncovered distressing incidents that occurred in both Edmond and Grove.

Sonny Kopp. Image courtesy Delaware County Jail.

During the search warrant, investigators discovered substantial evidence of child pornography images and videos, which led them to 27-year-old Sonny Kopp, who was promptly apprehended by law enforcement officers.

Kopp was booked into the Delaware County Detention Facility and faces one charge of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography.

“Child exploitation is a grave concern, and the Edmond Police Department is committed to working relentlessly alongside partner agencies to protect children and bring individuals involved in such activities to justice,” said Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing.