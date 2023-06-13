OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – There’s a warrant out for the arrest of the operator of a Logan County marijuana grow facility that caught on fire at the end of April.

The fire sparked at the facility on S. Sooner Road just before 4 p.m. on April 27, 2023, according to court records.

“It was a large fire,” said Darryl Beebe, an agent with the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal (OSFM). “Very dangerous, very hazardous.”

Now, about a month and a half later, its operator Michael Girocco is facing first degree arson, trafficking, possession with intent to manufacture and endangering life and emergency services personnel charges.

“I can’t tell you that my client’s happy that charges are filed,” said Billy Bock, Girocco’s lawyer. “It was a nightmare for him. I mean, he was in the building.”

Documents filed in Logan County District Court this week show that the OSFM found that the facility was “not equipped with any fire protection materials.”

“This facility lacked everything from your basic exit signs to fire alarm requirements,” said Agent Beebe.

Agent Beebe noted in his report that “facilities that process and or perform hazardous plant extraction are required to comply with Oklahoma Fire Code.”

The report also shows that state drug agents found that the facility “did not have proper OMMA licenses and/or OBN registrations to lawfully, possess, store and or manufacture marijuana, cannabis, oils, or derivatives thereof.”

“Anybody who attempts to manufacture or endeavors to manufacture a controlled and dangerous substance and that during that process, if that results in a fire, they can be charged with arson in the first degree,” explained Agent Beebe.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics told us in April that about 4,000 pounds of marijuana products were seized from the facility.

Court records show Girocco told authorities he was the owner of ReLeaf Labs and was renting the facility on S. Sooner Road. According to Bock, Girocco’s original building and property was damaged during March’s wildfires.

“He had several licenses and so he knew there was a question on the address because of some damages done back in March,” said Bock. “There were some questions he was trying to get clarified and then this happened… If he were here doing this interview, he would tell you that they were trying to operate everything 100% on the up and up.”

Girocco has not been arrested yet.

Two of his employees were injured in April’s fire. According to Agent Beebe, one of the victims will have to undergo several more surgeries. We’re still working to figure out the status of the other victim.