OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A mix of both private land-owners and government offers are in the mix for a growing list of possible locations for the $300 million new Oklahoma County Jail.

Previously, only five landowners submitted offers for future jail location sites. The offered sites are all over Oklahoma County starting at Britton and I-35, Midwest Boulevard, Luther, Harrah and Del City.

According to officials, there are now four additional sites being added the list, which include state or city-owned land that is being offered at fair-market value. The new sites include 89 acres at Northeast 10th and I-35 which had been part of a wastewater treatment facility and over 130 acres between Lincoln Boulevard and Kelley near I-44.

All nine sites are being considered by the citizens bond oversight advisory board. The board heard comments from concerned residents on today as more potential jail sites could be added to the list until June after which, the board is expected to make a recommendation to the Oklahoma County Commissioners.