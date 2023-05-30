OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Book fairs aren’t just for elementary school kids anymore!

Full Circle Bookstore will be hosting a ‘Grown-Up Book Fair’ for the community June 17 to benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Oklahoma County.

The event will feature live music, activities, a photo booth, face painting, a wine pull, food trucks and stacks of books from which to purchase at the book fair on Saturday, June 17, from 5 to 9 p.m.

“Millennials and Zoomers hold close to their hearts memories of the book fairs they would attend in grade school. We want to capture and replicate the magic of those times for an adult audience. But it’s not all about nostalgia,” Steven Zoeller, Full Circle Bookstore Assistant Manager said. “The books on display will reflect current trends and mature tastes. It’s important for us to partner with the Imagination Library because their mission is a noble one and one that we wholeheartedly support.”

Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase in the Full Circle Garden Café, and the first 200 shoppers who purchase a book will get a free goodie bag.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails a free book each month to all registered children from birth to age five, at no cost to the child’s family.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a national program that works with local affiliate organizations to secure funds covering the cost of books and shipping fees.

Oklahoma County affiliates include the Read With Me Foundation and the Metropolitan Library System.

“We are so grateful for Full Circle Bookstore always strongly supporting libraries and access for reading and learning. Funds from the Grown-Up Book Fair will help us in our shared missions to bring more books and the passion for reading and learning to more people, specifically children under the age of five in Oklahoma County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a renowned early literacy book gifting program, and having the community support to cover program costs is essential to ensuring we can continue to offer this resource,” Heather Zeoli, Metropolitan Library System Development and Volunteer Services Director, said. “There’s something poetic and beautiful about adults rediscovering the childhood experience of reading at an event that benefits actual children by increasing their access to books. It sends a message that reading is something you can enjoy and learn from at every stage of your life.”

Michelle Dill, Read With Me Foundation Founder and President said it’s a personal cause for her.

“I started the Read With Me Foundation because I spent a lot of time with my Grandpa David. He couldn’t read. He tried learning a couple of times in his lifetime but never achieved much of a reading level,” said Dill. “Our education was always important to him because he didn’t get one. I thought this was a great way to give back to the community and honor his memory at the same time.”

The Grown-Up Book Fair will be held in the atrium on the first floor of 50 Penn Place, located at 1900 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City, near the Full Circle Bookstore indoor entrance.