OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a winter storm moves into the Sooner State, the Oklahoma National Guard is ready to help.

The Oklahoma National Guard is preparing to dispatch teams to multiple locations to help stranded motorists during and after the winter storm in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety requested the Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

Officials say the guardsmen will help the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with motorists who may become stranded during the storm. The teams will include personnel and equipment that can traverse hazardous road conditions.

Each team consists of two Humvees, one wrecker, 10 national guardsmen, and one trooper.

The National Guard teams will be working in the area of Claremore, Miami, Durant, and McAlester.

The last time the SMART teams were assembled was during the 2021 winter storms.